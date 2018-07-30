Surprise, even more Nick Foles memorabilia is headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

OK, just put Nick Foles in the Pro Football Hall of Fame already.

Eagles fans headed to Canton, Ohio, this weekend for Brian Dawkins' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will now have even more to check out.

On Monday afternoon, the HOF revealed it has a new display: artifacts from the Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Among the featured items are, the ball Foles caught for a touchdown on the "Philly Special" and the Super Bowl MVP's game-worn jersey.

Of course, this is not the first piece of Foles memorabilia displayed in Canton.

Remember Foles' seven-touchdown game against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 3, 2013? Three days later, Foles' jersey and cleats from that game were put on display.

Then just this past May, a picture featuring Foles and his daughter, Lily, on the field of U.S. Bank Stadium after the Eagles' Super Bowl win made it to the Hall of Fame.

If you're headed out to Canton this weekend, you can also check out the Eagles' Super Bowl rings, which are also on display.

Until then, we're left waiting for the ball Tom Brady dropped to surface.

