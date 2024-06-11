Surprise Euro call for ex-Bluebird keeper

A former Cardiff City goalkeeper has received a surprise call-up to this summer's European Championships.

But he won't be making a shock appearance in Germany after being invited into England's camp as a training keeper.

Tom Heaton played 64 times for the Bluebirds across two spells under Dave Jones and Malky Mackay - including featuring in the 2013 League Cup final.

Now 38, the Manchester United three-cap international has linked up with the Three Lions to help support Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson during the tournament.

Heaton was a popular player during his Cardiff days having first arrived at Ninian Park on loan from United in 2008 to rival Peter Enckleman.

He then returned the following season, signing on a free transfer to battle for the Cardiff number one shirt with David Marshall, the former Scotland stopper who announced his retirement on Monday.

Heaton played his part in the club's history by making saves in the Bluebirds' League Cup semi-final penalty shootout victory over Crystal Palace, also saving from Steven Gerrard against Liverpool in the final before the Reds ultimately lifted the trophy.

Heaton then moved to Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa before returning to Manchester United, being included in England's Euro 2016 squad along the way.

He is now back in the England camp, under the watchful eye of another former Cardiff goalkeeper, Martyn Margetson, who serves as Gareth Southgate's keeper coach alongside his duties at Swansea City.