Surprise! ESPN ranks Bears offensive line among best in NFL

Considering questions about the Bears offensive line, it’s quite stunning that they’re ranked among the best in the NFL by the folks at ESPN.

ESPN ranked Chicago’s offensive line 11th in the league with a projected starting combination of Riley Reiff (LT), Cody Whitehair (LG), Lucas Patrick (C), Michael Schofield (RG) and Larry Borom (RT). They predict the Bears will rank 11th in run blocking and 13th in pass blocking for the 2022 season.

This is a pretty stunning rank for the Bears’ offensive line, but they have a few things going for them. Reiff and Schofield — late additions just before training camp — help bolster the line. Borom, a fifth-round pick a year ago, posted a very solid 90% PBWR last season in 10 games, 21st among tackles. And Patrick should be an asset in the ground game after ranking third in RBWR among centers last season with the Packers.

With the way things are shaping up, there are some slight changes to what projects to be Chicago’s starting offensive line. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said last week that they weren’t close to solidifying the offensive line, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Rookie Braxton Jones looks to be the guy at left tackle with Reiff moving to right tackle. That leaves Borom the odd man out. Right now, Sam Mustipher is occupying the starting center job with Patrick sidelined with a right hand injury.

The Bears have been operating with the same starting offensive line combination for the last week of training camp, and it’s reflected in the first unofficial depth chart. Heading into the first preseason game, it certainly appears that this is the combo we should expect in 2022.

