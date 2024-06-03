Surprise Bengals player named team’s most underappreciated

The Cincinnati Bengals have some major trust in second-year running back Chase Brown entering 2024.

After all, the team let go of the Joe Mixon era this offseason, adding Zack Moss in free agency but otherwise signaling that a committee approach was in the works.

NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice recently looked at the most underappreciated players on each team and highlighted Brown, too:

Of the 16 AFC players listed in this file, Brown is definitely the biggest projection. The 2023 fifth-round pick played a total of eight offensive snaps in the first three months of his rookie season, initially buried on the depth chart behind bell-cow back Joe Mixon and then sidelined on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. But over the final six weeks of last season, Brown showcased his ability as a rusher/receiver, piling up 173 yards on the ground and 149 through the air, including a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown. He displayed nice burst and tackle-breaking ability, bringing some needed juice to the Bengals’ backfield. In March, Cincinnati traded Mixon to Houston and signed veteran back Zack Moss. While Moss could start the 2024 campaign as Cincy’s early-down/goal-line hammer, I expect Brown to continue making his mark as a versatile playmaker — and don’t be surprised if he increasingly takes over the timeshare.

Brown was electric on his big touchdown that fans will remember last year. And that game-altering speed is surely something the team will look to utilize in the base offense.

While other underappreciated players like even Trey Hendrickson come to mind (at least compared to his elite production), there’s no question Brown is flying under the proverbial radar and could even be a breakout candidate next season.

