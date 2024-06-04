Surprise Barcelona youngster tipped to benefit from Hansi Flick’s system change

A member of the Barcelona loan army could see his chances of first-team action afforded a boost by way of the arrival of Hansi Flick.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Pablo Torre as the player in question.

Midfielder Torre, for his part, is fresh off a solid-if-unspectacular loan stint with Barcelona’s Catalan rivals, Girona.

The 21-year-old played his part in the historic campaign enjoyed by the Blanquivermells, on his way to 26 La Liga appearances.

All told, though, Torre never established himself as first-choice. And such shortcomings on the part of the Spaniard had seen it widely reported that a place in Xavi’s Barcelona squad for next season was altogether unlikely.

As alluded to above, however, following Xavi’s dismissal, the situation could yet change.

All of Barca’s young talents are expected to be afforded a chance to impress incoming head coach Hansi Flick during the upcoming pre-season.

And, as per the aforementioned Sport, Torre is amongst those potentially in line to benefit.

Owing to his role as an attacking midfielder, the former Racing Santander talent never really fit into the system employed by ex-boss Xavi.

But Flick’s 4-2-3-1 could well prove the perfect setup for Torre to thrive.

There are of course a number of more established players currently ahead of the Spanish youth international in the Blaugrana pecking order, but, if he can prove himself a viable option as the spearhead of Flick’s midfield, Torre could yet secure for himself a squad role in Catalunya next season.

Conor Laird | GSFN