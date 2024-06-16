Surprise Barcelona star tipped to carve out a place for himself in Hansi Flick’s plans

An out-of-favour member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona could yet go on to play a part in the club’s plans for next season.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Oriol Romeu as the player in question.

Spaniard Romeu is of course fresh off something of an underwhelming first season back in the colours of Barcelona.

Brought in as a cut-price replacement for the departing Sergio Busquets, the 32-year-old enjoyed a productive start to life in Xavi’s squad.

However, as the months passed, Romeu fell heavily out of favour, to the point that defender Andreas Christensen was pushed into a role in the middle of the park in his place.

The widespread assumption, in turn, has long been that Romeu is set to be moved on this summer.

And yet, if the latest word to have surfaced this weekend is anything to go by, as much may not be as clear-cut as previously thought.

As per the aforementioned MD:

‘Xavi had closed the door on him but [new Barcelona boss] Hansi Flick could make a place for him in the squad.’

Flick is ready to afford a chance to Romeu to prove himself in pre-season, one which, if the former Southampton man manages as much, could result in him staying put at the Camp Nou for the season ahead.

Conor Laird | GSFN