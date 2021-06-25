With surplus of offensive guards, Chiefs should explore trade with Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs have spent the offseason building up their offensive line, but could we see them part ways with a player via trade before the season begins?

The Chiefs currently find themselves with a surplus of talent on the interior offensive line. While the need for depth will always be there, several starting-quality players could find themselves on the roster bubble in Kansas City. Thus far during the offseason program, players like veteran Kyle Long and rookie Trey Smith have taken starting repetitions at right guard. It has left questions about players like former starters Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti. Where do they all fit in the Chiefs’ plans in the long-term and short-term?

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently made headlines, releasing veteran right guard David DeCastro on Thursday. This is reported to be related to injury issues and there is some speculation that retirement could be on the way for the veteran guard. A pro-bowler for the past six consecutive seasons, DeCastro will be tough for the Steelers to replace, especially when they already lost three veteran starters (Alejandro Villaneuva, Matt Feiler, & Maurkice Pouncey) this offseason. They already added free-agent G Trai Turner, but he’s had injury issues of his own lately. They could still be looking for a veteran starter in trade.

Chiefs fans would probably disapprove of any sort of trade helping a team like the Steelers, who’ve always been a thorn in the team’s side. However, if players like Duvernay-Tardif, Wylie, and Allegretti are on the bubble and at risk of release, it’d make more sense for the team to try to get some return out of them. It also might be better for those players too. If a former starter like Duvernay-Tardif doesn’t earn a starting job in Kansas City, would they not want to do right by him and help him find a starting opportunity elsewhere?

Pittsburgh won’t be the only potential suitor if the Chiefs begin to explore a trade like this. Offensive line talent is at a premium and there are a number of teams across the league that could be looking for upgrades or improved depth. Making a trade is certainly something that the Chiefs should consider with training camp and the preseason on the horizon. If they can acquire a player at a weaker position group or a quality draft pick, it would sure be a lot more favorable than simply handing that player his walking papers come 53-man roster cuts.

