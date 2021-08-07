Suri Cruise Is Classic and Casual in Tank Top, Jeans and White Sneakers in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Suri Cruise’s latest summer outfit continued to take a page from mom Katie Holmes’ classic style.

More from Footwear News

The teenager was spotted strolling with a friend in New York City’s West Village, wearing a chic ensemble that went back to the basics. Cruise chose a classic pair of blue jeans and a white tank top, ideal for beating the summer heat. Tied around her waist was a light purple collared shirt, which created an elegant and subversive layer to the look. Cruise completed her ensemble with versatile stud earrings and a crystal necklace.

Suri Cruise walks with a friend in New York City’s West Village. - Credit: Eldi / SplashNews.com

Eldi / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Cruise picked a classic style to accompany her timeless look: a white leather sneaker. The 15-year-old’s shoes featured white leather uppers and a lace-up silhouette. The pair’s versatile color and low-top style make it a sharp addition to any ensemble, whether it’s a floral dress or a more casual top and jeans.

Suri Cruise walks with a friend in New York City’s West Village. - Credit: Eldi / SplashNews.com

Eldi / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Cruise’s sneakers. - Credit: Eldi / SplashNews.com

Eldi / SplashNews.com

The versatility and slightly retro nature of monochrome white sneakers has made the style a go-to across the footwear industry this summer. In particular, Nike’s Air Force 1 Low’s have been named the most popular sneaker of the season, so far — though pairs from Adidas, Puma and other sporty brands have also grown in popularity. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner and Emily Blunt have also been spotted in similar sneakers from brands like Axel Arigato and Valentino, as well.

Suri Cruise walks with a friend in New York City’s West Village. - Credit: Eldi / SplashNews.com

Eldi / SplashNews.com

Cruise’s style often follows the minimalist and classic looks worn by her mom, actress and style star Katie Holmes. Much like Holmes, Cruise has been seen in a range of looks this summer that pair versatile basics like early 2000s-esque sweatpants and mom jeans together. When it comes to shoes, the teen’s rotation features similarly casual and versatile styles like beige flip-flops, leopard-print Converse and low-top floral sneakers. As Cruise advances in her status as a street style star, we’re already looking forward to what outfits she’ll wear next.

Story continues

Add a versatile pair of white sneakers to your rotation, inspired by Suri Cruise.

Credit: Courtesy of Adidas

Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, $85.

Credit: Courtesy of Puma

Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Puma Smash v2 sneakers, $50 (was $55).

Credit: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Livvy sneakers, $275.

Click through the gallery for more of the best street style looks from Cruise’s mom, Katie Holmes.

Launch Gallery: Katie Holmes' Best Street Style From 2004 Through 2021

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.