Surging USF men rally to stun No. 10 Memphis on road

They ventured to a frigid, icy climate Thursday in search of a signature victory for their first-year coach.

They captured a surreal one instead.

Trailing by 20 in the second half to No. 10 Memphis, the USF men (10-5, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) staged a valiant, efficient, improbable rally for a 74-73 upset of the Tigers (15-3, 4-1) before an announced FedExForum crowd of 10,531.

Freshman Jayden Reid’s penetrating reverse layup with 37 seconds remaining — his lone basket of the night — tied the score at 73-all. Six-foot-10 junior Kasean Pryor, fouled after driving the lane uncontested on a blown Memphis inbounds defense with 4.4 seconds remaining, then hit the first of two free throws for the game-winner.

Tigers senior guard Jahvon Quinerly’s desperation 3-point try from the right side bounced off the side of the rim, sealing USF’s first triumph against a top-10 opponent since a 72-64 win at No. 7 Georgetown on Feb. 3, 2010. The win snapped the Bulls’ 37-game losing streak against top-25 opposition.

“It’s not about us as far as men’s basketball goes. It’s about the University of South Florida,” first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim told the Bulls’ official radio network afterward.

“It’s about all those people that give us everything we need to be a great program. Right now I’m the caretaker. There have been coaches here before me that have helped set this foundation. ... All of those guys are a part of this. But this is a great win for the University of South Florida and this group of kids that have allowed us to push them.”

On a night when Memphis formally encouraged fans to stay home due to the harsh west Tennessee weather, the Bulls’ offense also failed to show up — at least initially.

USF hit its first three shots for a 7-2 lead, then missed its next 12 as Memphis embarked on a 19-3 run. Penetrating to the basket seemingly at will, the Tigers finished with a 28-4 scoring advantage in the paint and had 17 fast-break points to the Bulls’ none en route to a 47-32 halftime lead.

The lead reached 52-32 on Nick Jourdain’s dunk in transition with 18:44 to play before the Bulls began chipping away. Selton Miguel’s 3-pointer cut USF’s deficit to single digits, 59-51, with 13:35 remaining. His consecutive baskets — a pull-up jumper and driving layup — made it 66-62 with 6:07 to play.

“As I said to them at the under-8 media (timeout), at the University of South Florida, wherever it’s uncomfortable, we’re right at home,” said Abdur-Rahim, whose team has won eight of its last nine games. “We’re good being uncomfortable.”

Memphis managed only two field goals the rest of the game and finished 2-of-15 from 3-point range in the second half.

Pryor, coming off a 29-point effort in last Friday’s home victory against Rice, had a double double (21 points, 10 rebounds) to lead USF, which shot nearly 50% from the floor (13-of-28) in the second half and managed only three turnovers after halftime. Miguel led the Bulls with 23 off the bench.

“You battle, you fight,” Abdur-Rahim said. “But now what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to be a mature team, get back to Tampa, and get ready for a good Wichita State team (Sunday at the Yuengling Center). We’re not going to get drunk off success and let this momentum that we’re building go away with an opportunity in front of our home fans.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.