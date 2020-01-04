Surging Sharks star Joe Thornton leads way in win vs. Blue Jackets

The NHL's holiday break seems to have done some good for veteran Sharks center Joe Thornton.

Thornton's game-winning assist on Kevin Labanc's goal in San Jose's 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon was his fifth point in as many games since Dec. 27, and his fourth assist during that span. The 39-year-old's helper Saturday was the latest example of the vision that propelled Thornton to the top seven on the NHL's all-time assist list.

Labanc with the one timer 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UZ0Ftft0Ty — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 4, 2020

"Marcus [Sorensen] just [made] a little fake pass, and Jumbo with that vision that he has and ability to get that pass through, and I just one-timed it in the net," Labanc told Sharks broadcasters Randy Hahn and Bret Hedican after the win. "It was a great overall play, and it was a huge goal for us on the road here."

Labanc, Sorensen and Thornton formed the Sharks' third line for much of last season, and the trio reunited in Thursday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins after sporadically playing together through the first 41 games of the season. Saturday -- or, game No. 43 -- arguably was the trio's best performance.

For the 2nd game in a row, Joe Thornton had the primary assist on the game-winning goal:



Primary assists on game-winning goals

All-Time Leaders

Wayne Gretzky 168

Ron Francis 127

Gordie Howe 116

>Joe Thornton 110#NHLStats #SJSharks













— Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) January 4, 2020

With Labanc, Sorensen and Thornton on the ice together in 10:36 of 5-on-5 play, the Sharks out-attempted the Blue Jackets 14-3, outshot them 9-2 and out-chanced them 7-1 Saturday, according to Natural Stat Trick. Columbus didn't attempt a single high-danger chance when all three players were on the ice.

"Jumbo was making plays today, and even 'Bancer -- he had some looks at the net and he did some good things defensively," Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner said of his third line. "It was nice to see him get paid off at the end."

Thornton's improved production has come along with improved finishing. The Sharks have controlled a lower share of shot attempts, shots and chances with Thornton on the ice in their last five games than the first 38, but San Jose has scored on 11.76 percent of its 5-on-5 shots with Thornton on the ice since Dec. 27 compared to 7.86 percent prior.

Better goaltending has helped, too. Goaltender Aaron Dell stopped 21 of 23 shots Saturday, winning his second straight start posting a .900 save percentage in a season-high fourth straight game. Thornton's on-ice save percentage in 5-on-5 situations over the last five games (.931) is far better than the first 38 of the season (.871).

The Sharks' secondary scoring has dried up this season, and San Jose entered Saturday ranked 26th in the NHL in goals-for. Thornton probably can't keep up a point-per-game pace for the rest of the season, but a scoring bounce for the veteran -- and dominant puck-possession performances like Saturday's -- would really help the desperate-for-depth Sharks.

The bearded center's resurgence alone won't be enough to push San Jose up the standings, as seven points and four teams stand between the Sharks and the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. But, Thornton's improvement has certainly helped the Sharks win three of their first five games since the holiday break.

