Surging Reds beat Cubs 3-2 for 6th straight victory

jeff wallner
·2 min read
  • Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Chicago Cubs Seiya Suzuki (27) steals second as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz tries to make a play on the ball during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Chicago Cubs Seiya Suzuki (27) steals second as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz tries to make a play on the ball during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Tupou Vaa'i of the Chiefs wins a lineout during the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal match between the Waikato Chiefs and the Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Aaron Gillions/Photosport/AAP Image via AP)
    Tupou Vaa'i of the Chiefs wins a lineout during the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal match between the Waikato Chiefs and the Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Aaron Gillions/Photosport/AAP Image via AP)
  • Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India picks up loose balls in the batting cage before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India picks up loose balls in the batting cage before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Lodolo allowed one run through six innings, Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run double and the surging Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

The Reds have won 11 of 14 to pull even with the Cubs in second place in the NL Central standings, both at 31-33. Chicago, meanwhile, has lost 11 of 15. The Brewers lead the division.

Justin Steele, who made his eighth start for the Cubs since coming off the injured list, retired the first 10 batters he faced before walking Elly De La Cruz in the fourth.

Steele (0-3) pitched seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Spencer Steer reached on a strikeout/wild pitch to put runners on first and third before Stephenson extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games with a two-run double to put the Reds ahead 2-0.

The Cubs had the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth, but Cody Bellinger popped to third on the first pitch from Lodolo (6-2). Bellinger came in batting .333 against left-handed pitchers, but went 0 for 4 against Lodolo and Justin Wilson.

Blake Dunn doubled for his first major league hit then scored on Stuart Fairchild's single to make the score 3-0 in the fifth.

Dansby Swanson's solo homer made the score 3-1 in the sixth. It was the only run Lodolo allowed. He struck out seven and gave up four hits.

Michael Busch walked and scored on Miguel Amaya's double in the ninth, but Alexis Díaz struck out Patrick Wisdom to close out his 13th save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: 2B Nico Hoerner was scratched from the lineup due to continued soreness from being hit on the right hand by a pitch on Thursday night. X-rays were inconclusive and Hoerner will undergo further tests. .. LHP Jordan Wicks was reinstated from the injured list and moved to the bullpen.

Reds: LHP Brandon Williamson (left shoulder strain) was returned from a rehab assignment due to persistent shoulder soreness. He will be shut down for at least seven days then reevaluated.

UP NEXT

Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (4-5, 3.39) will oppose Cubs right-hander Ben Brown (1-2, 3.33) on Saturday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb