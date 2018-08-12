Surging Mystics host struggling Wings

WASHINGTON -- The Dallas Wings are trying to hold on to the final WNBA playoff spot while perhaps disrupting things near the top of the standings this weekend.

After a loss at second-place Atlanta on Saturday, the Wings travel north for a Sunday afternoon game against the third-place Washington Mystics.

Renee Montgomery scored 24 points to help the Dream beat the Wings 92-82 on Saturday. The Wings have lost seven straight and had a two-game lead over Las Vegas for the eighth and final playoff spot before the Aces' game Saturday night.

Montgomery's 3-pointer capped a 14-2 spurt that made it 16-6 midway through the first quarter and Atlanta led the rest of the way. The Wings got within 70-67 with 7:03 remaining after Tayler Hill hit a 3-pointer, but the Dream scored 12 of the next 14 points to pull away.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Dallas (14-16) with 26 points and 10 assists. She has scored 20 or more points 14 times this season. Theresa Plaisance scored 13 points for the second straight game after not scoring in her first two games of the season after recovering from an ACL injury.

The Wings were without the WNBA's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Liz Cambage, who injured her neck in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's loss to the Connecticut Sun.

"We're hoping to get her back soon," Diggins said. "Until then, it has to be the next man in. Next man up has to step up for us and there were players that did do that. We just couldn't finish how we wanted to at the end."

Dallas visits Connecticut on Tuesday, hosts Las Vegas on Friday and finishes the regular season at Seattle on Aug. 19.

The Mystics (19-11) have won five straight but need a win Sunday to remain one game behind the Dream with three games remaining after Sunday. A second-place finish means a bye into the semifinals.

"Rolling. The league is up in the air, but we can do this," Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud told the Washington Post. "We're good enough. We're starting to speak this into existence."

On Thursday, the Mystics routed the visiting first-place Seattle Storm 100-77. Elena Delle Donne notched her second consecutive 30-point game and fifth of the season, LaToya Sanders contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Cloud scored 14 points.

Washington clinched a playoff berth Tuesday in Phoenix.

"Given our schedule and the travel, I wouldn't have predicted this," Mystics coach Mike Thibault told the Post. "We caught Seattle at the right time in the middle of a road trip, but we were ready to play from the start."

The teams split their first two meetings this season, both of which were played in Dallas.