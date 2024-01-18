Surging Lakers return to .500 with win over Mavericks

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt dunks the ball in the second half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Luka Doncic had just hit a three-pointer over Christian Wood when the Dallas Mavericks star again got the switch he wanted.

After splashing home the previous shot over his former teammate, Doncic tried to break down Wood, powering to the left elbow. Wood fought his way to the spot, and even after Doncic delivered a wrecking ball shoulder bump, he recovered to contest.

The ball grazed the front of the rim and Wood grabbed the rebound. LeBron James scooted up the left side of the court, and the Lakers triggered the break with an outlet.

LeBron James goes up for a basket as Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. defends. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A blink after James caught the ball, he threw a two-hand, backhand bounce pass to a streaking Jarred Vanderbilt for a two-handed dunk.

It was great basketball — a play colored with continuity, effort, selflessness and ease.

And against the backdrop of the last 18 games, it was certainly notable.

For just the second time since Dec. 12, the Lakers won consecutive games, beating the Mavericks 127-110 Wednesday night. They’ve now won four of their last six games after losing 10 of the previous 13.

The team is again .500. D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 29, Anthony Davis had 18, 12 rebounds and nine assists and James had 25, eight and eight.

They shot 53.8% from the field and had 33 assists, improving to 10-4 when they have 30 or more as a team.

Read more: How was a fan able to get close enough to touch LeBron James during Lakers game?

While Doncic scored 33, he needed 24 attempts, the Lakers holding him and Kyrie Irving to a combined three for 14 from three.

The Lakers host Brooklyn on Friday and Portland on Sunday with a real chance to build momentum for the first time since winning the In-Season Tournament.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter on all things Lakers.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.