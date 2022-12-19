Surging Detroit Lions are the talk of the NFL: 'Nobody wants to play 'em'

The more the Detroit Lions win, the more they become one of the top few storylines in the NFL.

That was the case Monday morning after their thrilling 20-17 win Sunday over the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Lions (7-7) have roared back with three straight wins and have won six of seven to climb firmly into the NFC playoff race. They have a 41% chance to make the postseason, according to fivethirtyeight.com, and are favored over Washington (35%) and Seattle (30%) to grab one of the final two spots. The New York Giants (8-5-1) have an 87% chance after their 20-12 road win over Washington on Sunday night.

ESPN's "Get Up" show spent a segment Monday on the Lions' turnaround and provided their analysis on how this has happened, who gets the credit and why they're a dangerous team moving forward.

"Nobody wants to play 'em," Rex Ryan, the former longtime NFL coach, said. "I'm tellin' you that right now. How many teams 1-6 they end up folding, now we're punting on the season, fire the coach. Not one time did that team flinch. Why? Because they're locked in it together: head coach, general manager, all that. They have a direction for this football team. And all a year before expected to. This team is playing their butts off. They don't let go of the rope. Their defense, all of a sudden yeah they struggled all year, right now they have 98 pressures in the last seven games, so they're playing great. The offense is a joke, this offense is a phenomenal offense."

What stands out to known Lions cheerleader and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky is his belief the Lions are not scared of any moment. And he applauded the coaching staff while focusing on two things he likes offensively.

"Number one, in their pass game, their receivers are as detailed as anybody in the NFL. They are coached phenomenally well.

"Oh say it again. Antwaan Randle El," Ryan interjected.

"Their quarterback, Jared Goff, does one thing very good," Orlvosky continued. "He gets through progressions, one to two to three. So everything is built off of that. They marry things in their offense as well as anybody. And we talk about the Jets defense, as we should they're great. That front seven for Detroit dominated the football game yesterday."

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods celebrates during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark then articulated what all Lions fans can understand.

"Bad football teams find ways to lose games and we've seen that from the Detroit Lions, especially in recent history. But when you watch this team down the stretch of this season, they're finding ways to win games. Whether it's the late throw to Penei Sewell (last week), or if it's the 'Y-High' (the play call for Brock Wright's winning touchdown Sunday), if it's coming up with a defensive stop and turnovers in the red zone against Green Bay. They are a team now that has come together and learned how to play complementary football. And for all the times that you laugh at Dan Campbell and you think he's quirky, this team has taken on his personality of fighting every week, of being a tough, physical minded football team and a team that now, even emotionally and mentally, when they get in those late-game moments, believe that they can win, and that belief is the start."

