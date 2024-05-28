Surgery possible for Mets prospect Jett Williams if second cortisone shot doesn't ease wrist soreness

Infielder Jett Williams, ranked as Joe DeMayo's No. 1 Mets prospect, had a second cortisone shot in his injured right wrist, per president of baseball operations David Stearns.

According to Stearns, Williams -- who has not played since April 21 -- is dealing with wrist soreness that has been persistent since spring training.

"Jett got a second cortisone injection, is continuing his rehab process, don’t have a definite timeframe there," Stearns said. "We’ll probably know more there in the next week-to-10-days to see how he responds to this."

Stearns said that the second cortisone shot was required after an initial shot did not "calm down" the soreness, and that surgery is "something that we would ultimately have to consider" if this second shot isn't enough.

"If the second injection doesn’t work, we’re going to have to look at what more we can do to help him," said Stearns.

Drafted by the Mets with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Williams began the year with Double-A Binghamton, but it's clear that this lingering wrist soreness affected him. In 11 games, Williams slashed .179/.360/.308 with nine runs scored, two RBI, and two stolen bases.

Kodai Senga update

Stearns was also asked about Kodai Senga's return timeline on Tuesday, just a few days after the club announced that the right-hander received a cortisone shot and had been shut down from throwing for three-to-five days.

A recent MRI revealed that Senga, who initially was looking at a return date around mid-June, was dealing with nerve inflammation in his tricep, which has delayed the process.

"I don’t have a definite timeframe there. I wish I did," said Stearns. "Clearly, any timeframe I was giving you guys earlier on this one, we’ve blown past, and so I’m not going to speculate going forward. I do know that he’s working really hard and our medical staff is working really hard to get him back out there as soon as possible. I can’t tell you when that’s going to be."