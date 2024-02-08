Will all the surgery (except on offense) make Florida football easier on the eyes?

Everybody from Billy Napier to the disgruntled fan in Section 329 agrees that Florida’s football program needs a facelift before making another public appearance.

After weeks in the operating room, Napier talked about the changes on Wednesday. On the plastic-surgery scale, they rank somewhere between a routine nose job and Cher.

“Certainly, a lot of staff changes and new hires to discuss here,” Napier told reporters.

It was his first press conference in 49 days. The occasion was Signing Day II, though that day has lost almost all significance with the advent of Signing Day I in December and the transfer portal.

The news was about the nips, tucks and injections UF football has undergone since the season ended. Napier talked about the three new defensive coaches, new special teams coach, new team nutritionist, new chief of staff.

One thing he did not talk about, however, was a new offensive coordinator/play-caller.

Well, that’s not exactly true. Napier did talk about that. He just didn’t say anything we could lock onto:

“We’re in the process of defining those roles…. We may have different titles and responsibilities…. There could be an addition or two…. Ultimately, we’ll keep the same system and keep moving forward in that regard.”

That was a condensed version of his 189-word response. It was not what a lot of people wanted to hear.

They’ve been clamoring for Napier to bring in an offensive coordinator for the longest time. That title is currently held by Rob Sale, though he’s primarily an offensive line coach.

I’ve been more open to Napier running the entire offensive show. He made his name as a play caller/coordinator, and it’ll be his funeral if the offense sputters like it has since he arrived. The nadir came in last season’s 33-14 loss to Kentucky.

“I would tell you I’m more critical of myself than anybody on the outside,” Napier said.

That was saying something, given the relentless criticism over the pedestrian, ball-control philosophy. But things loosened up after the debacle in Lexington.

If you throw out the FSU game when the Gators had to use redshirt freshman Max Brown at QB, UF averaged 33.5 points a game the rest of the season.

Of course, it also allowed about 3,193 points in that stretch, which is why the defense has resembled a “Botched” patient this offseason. If you’re not into reality TV and/or human disfigurement, that’s a show where L.A.-based doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow try to correct plastic surgeries gone bad.

UF’s defense would be Michael Jackson, which is why there are all those staff changes. As for the offense, Napier’s leaving that a medical mystery for now.

Does he plan to hire a bona fide offensive coordinator?

“I don’t see any major overhauls,” Napier said, “outside of just how we organize that group and how we operate in-house.”

At that point, all eyes turned to tight ends coach Russ Callaway. He’s the son of Neil Callaway, former UAB coach and offensive coordinator at Alabama and Georgia.

The junior Callaway was a whiz-band offensive coordinator at Samford, then an assistant with the New York Giants. Napier originally hired him as a defensive analyst but promoted him to tight ends coach last season.

Callaway will have an expanded role in next season’s offense, though Napier didn’t offer specifics. He may well end up calling the plays, though Napier would have veto power.

“We’ll work our way through that,” Napier said. “Ultimately, Russ is a heck of a young coach.”

He may be, but that won’t placate critics. They wanted as many changes on offense as there have been on defense, if not more.

Barring something totally unforeseen, that’s not going to happen. Maybe Callaway and Napier will turn into the football version of Nassif and Dubrow.

Either way, the surgical plan is set. And given how things have been looking around here, it’s not one Napier can afford to botch.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

