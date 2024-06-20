Surgeons fear Andy Murray has slipped disc, throwing Wimbledon farewell into doubt

Murray receives medical treatment during the match against Jordan Thompson at Queen's. The Briton was forced to retire - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

A leading back specialist fears Andy Murray’s latest injury scare is symptomatic of a slipped disc, as he undergoes a scan which could dash his Wimbledon hopes.

Less than two weeks before his planned All England Club farewell, Murray admitted to losing “coordination, control and strength” in his right leg in worrying scenes at Queen’s Club.

Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson after first suffering the nerve issue as he walked up the stairs of the Pavilion.

The 37-year-old said on Wednesday he was still hopeful of playing Wimbledon in 11 days’ time, but two leading sports injury specialists are doubtful.

After analysing footage, Professor Arun Ranganathan, a leading trauma and orthopaedic spine surgeon who has helped a host of top athletes, said Murray is most likely to have a slipped disc.

He said: “Looking at the video footage where he lost coordination and control over his leg, I feel it’s likely that he’s slipped a disc and it’s probably compressing on the nerve, and that’s when you get an acute weakness in the leg, which is what I suspect has happened.

“I think he’s having a scan today and, if my suspicion is correct, then probably he would not be ready to make it to Wimbledon.”

Murray rarely retires early from matches, but back injuries have been common in his career. He had surgery in 2013 and has often struggled during clay seasons. After his first‑round defeat at the French Open last month, he revealed he would undergo treatment to address the soreness in his back.

Professor Ranganathan added: “His original problem [in 2013] was on the left. It may be no coincidence that these episodes follow the clay court season. You have to hit the ball really hard to get it moving on clay, because the surface takes the pace off the ball, unlike a hard court. So usually, if you have back problems and things like that, they do tend to exacerbate on clay, because you’re having to rotate that much more to get the ball moving.

“In 2013, following the clay court season, he had to have surgery on his back. Now the symptoms are on the other side. He had problems with his back in Spain as well — not [requiring] surgery, just physical therapy, but he said that the pain is now on the opposite side.”

John Brewer, a professor of applied sports science who worked with the England football team at Italia 90, further explained that the lack of feeling in his leg will be a “neural nerve problem”.

The visiting professor at the University of Suffolk added: “From the sounds of what he is describing it sounds as if there’s been some compression of the nerves that transmit signals to the muscles, tendons and ligaments in the lower body,” he explained.

“The big question would be — is that damage to the nerves something that is relatively short term? With exercises and manipulation, can that compression be released to enable the nerves to function more effectively? Or is it something that’s more serious, perhaps a structural issue caused by his spine compressing on the nerves, which would probably take far longer to heal.

“The other issue to bear in mind is that he injured his ankle ligaments not that long ago in March. Inevitably, the time that he was out because of that, there’s been a loss of core strength and conditioning, particularly as he would not have been able to exercise and train as much as he normally would. Also, either consciously or subconsciously, when you’ve got an injury to your ankle, it tends to affect your gait, the way that you walk, the way that you run when you come back and that can put unusual pressures on the lower back that may, in turn, have exacerbated this problem.”

Briton could play doubles with brother

If Murray’s scan shows a slipped disc, it is all but certain he would pull out of Wimbledon and face rehabilitation. Professor Brewer said Murray may feel he does not need to be in “absolute tip top condition” to compete alongside his brother in the doubles.

“But on the other hand, he is still relatively young in life and he’s got a young family to consider,” he added. “What he won’t want to do, and I’m sure those around him will say this as well, is do anything that might cause longer-term damage that might result in problems in the future and affect his ability to kick a football around the garden with his kids.

“So it is a conundrum. It is almost certainly nerve compression caused perhaps by the spine, perhaps by something soft tissue related, and that pressure on the nerves is impairing the signals that the nerves will be transmitting down from the spine into the lower body, and affected his coordination.”

The 37-year-old former world number one looks set to bring his illustrious career to a close later this year. “Let’s hope it will be OK with some rest and treatment, and I’ll still be able to play [at Wimbledon],” said Murray, who won the SW19 title in 2013 and 2016.

Earlier this week Murray said he felt ending his career at Wimbledon or the Olympics — the events in which he has enjoyed his most gratifying successes — would be a fitting stage to retire from the sport.

