Surgeon runs Boston Marathon on behalf of late colleague

Apr. 27—LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital Orthopedic Surgeon John Furia hopes his longtime friend, the late Dr. John Lewis, was smiling down on him after Furia ran the biggest race in his life on April 15 — the Boston Marathon.

Lewis, who died in 2021, was the director of Surgical Services at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, and a good friend to Furia.

Furia said the two were avid runners and both wanted to partake in the Boston Marathon, but because Lewis got sick he didn't have the chance.

"So I wanted to do this for him and have him there in my heart running with me," Furia said. "He was a great guy and he is missed."

Furia said he finished 407 at a time of 4 hours and 7 minutes.

Furia said Lewis was training to run a marathon to qualify for the Boston Marathon before he fell ill.

"He never got to run it and I vowed I would do this for him," Furia said.

Furia is no stranger to running races, as he recently ran a race a marathon race in Tokyo, and received a metal for his 6th place finish.

Furia said he keeps in contact with Lewis' wife and wanted to let her know he ran the race in her late husband, and his friends, honor.

"He would have been so happy," Furia said. "I hope I made him proud."

Furia said Lewis died of cancer, and wanted to remind people to make sure they get regular checkups.