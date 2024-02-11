Late surge powers Spartans past Illini

Feb. 10—EAST LANSING, Mich. — A potential Big Ten road win turned sour for No. 10 Illinois in the waning moments of a Saturday matinee at Breslin Center.

The Illini converted just one field goal in the last 7:38 of an 88-80 loss to the Spartans. Terrence Shannon Jr. knocked down four free throws and Coleman Hawkins sank a pair of them to supply Illinois' only offense as the Spartans finished the game with an 24-8 scoring edge.

The Spartans' run started when they trailed 72-64. A six-point stretch from A.J. Hoggard followed a three-pointer from Marcus Domask with 7:38 remaining, including a three-pointer and an and-one jumper.

By the time Justin Harmon took the lid off the basket with just over 20 seconds remaining, Michigan State had claimed an 86-80 advantage and all but put the game away.

Hoggard's 23-point performance led the Spartans' scorebook with Malik Hall's 22-point effort close behind, while Tyson Walker chipped in 19 points. Shannon paced Illinois with 28 points and Coleman Hawkins added 14 points.