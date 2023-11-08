Late surge powers Indiana basketball past Florida Gulf Coast

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana basketball team didn’t give the crowd at Assembly Hall much to cheer about for much of Tuesday’s hotly contested season-opener against Florida Gulf Coast.

It wasn’t until a 14-0 run in the second half that the fans had a chance to stretch out their vocal cords.

The building came unglued when Xavier Johnson drew a charge then went right back down the court and nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Hoosiers back in control on their way to a 69-63 win.

Both teams struggled offensively for long stretches, but Florida Gulf Coast found its shooting touch coming out of halftime when it went 5 of 6 from 3-point range. It forced Indiana coach Mike Woodson to call a timeout with 10:35 to go in the game.

The Hoosiers forced a quick turnover after the timeout, the first of nine during a five-minute span.

Here are observations from the win:

Indiana can’t afford Malik Reneau being part-time starter

Reneau is IU’s best weapon in the half court right now. He’s got the size and strength to overpower smaller defenders and the athleticism to blow past bigger-bodied forwards. The sophomore doesn’t hesitate with the ball in his hands either.

He’s more confident than Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel’el Ware in that respect and more willing to go in attack-mode.

The problem is that foul trouble put him on the bench for long stretches on Tuesday night when Indiana could have used him. He had six points in the first four minutes of the second half — all at the rim — but picked up his third foul with 15:34 to go in the game and didn’t come back in until five minutes later.

He immediately had a 3-point play and went on to finish the game with 15 points. Reneau was one of four players in double-digits for the Hoosiers.

It’s deja vu for Reneau, who averaged 2.5 personal fouls in 14.9 minutes per game as a true freshman.

Hang an under construction sign on Indiana’s offense

The Hoosiers nearly had an eight-minute field goal drought in the first half that ended with Xavier Johnson driving to the basket and dropping in a little floater. They promptly followed that up with a field goal drought that lasted four plus minutes into the second half.

It was that kind of half.

Woodson’s team struggled to get the ball out in transition, got very little production off the bench and turned it over six times.

The saving grace was Florida Gulf Coast’s physicality put Indiana on the free throw line early and often. The Hoosiers were only 10 of 18, but being in the double bonus with more than seven minutes to go in the half made a difference.

Indiana faced more of the same coming out of halftime and none of the various lineup combinations Woodson tried broke the spell. It was the Hoosiers ramped up energy on defense that eventually helped them find their footing.

Kel’el Ware was the best player on the court in the first half…and it wasn’t even close

Ware filled up the stat sheet with eight points and eight rebounds in the first half, but his presence near the rim on defense impacted anything that came even close to the paint.

He had three blocks that left Florida Gulf Coast players increasingly frustrated to the point where he shared some (not so) pleasantries with Zach Anderson after sending his shot up into the balcony (the third row, but still).

The Oregon transfer was just as active on the offensive end near the basket and was fouled after multiple put back attempts.

He had 13 points (8 of 12 from the free-throw line), 12 rebounds and four assists.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Instant observations from IU's 69-63 win over Florida Gulf Coast