Late surge powers Argylls past Panthers

Dec. 8—ELWOOD — It was not a singular dagger, nor was it a thousand paper cuts that lifted Madison-Grant past Elwood in boys basketball Friday night.

For the Panthers, it probably felt like a thousand daggers at once.

The Argylls broke open a tight affair with a game-closing 16-2 run that included four different players connecting on 3-point shots, and Madison-Grant held off a short-handed, but feisty, Panthers team 53-33 in the Central Indiana Conference opener for both teams.

"We knew it would be (a battle)," M-G coach Josh Hendrixson said. "They play tough, they play physical and they're not really a team that lets people get out away from them. They like to control tempo a little bit and control possessions. They kind of had their way with that early tonight."

Despite Madison-Grant leading by as many as 14 points in the first half, missing its starting point guard Jackson Blackford (illness) and senior Beau Brandon playing through an illness, the Panthers stayed alive through sheer effort.

"They don't quit on me. That's what I love about them," Elwood coach Ryan Vanskyock said. "They're going to play hard until the buzzer sounds. We know we're not the most skilled or most athletic team, but we feel like if we play that hard every night, we give ourselves an opportunity to have a chance."

Despite committing 17 turnovers in the first three quarters, Elwood found itself within 37-31 after James Ward scored to open the fourth quarter.

That was when the Argylls reminded fans how many offensive weapons they have.

Leading 37-31 with just over five minutes left, Teagan Yeagy buried a 3-point basket to start a 16-2 run down the stretch, during which four different Argylls connected from 3-point range.

Mavrick Griffin followed with a 3-pointer before Clayton Hull, who led all players with 18 points and four steals, hit his third bomb of the game. Gavin Kelich capped the run for M-G (2-2) with his third 3-pointer of the game, finished with 15 points and led the Argylls with five rebounds.

It was the sixth straight win over the Panthers for M-G but a much tougher victory than in recent years in this rivalry.

"We knew coming in that they were going to be tough. They're a different Elwood team than we had seen in the past," Hull said. "From the warmups, we knew we had to be ready to go. We brought it for 32 minutes and kept our foot on the gas."

Yeagy finished with nine points while Griffin added six points, two rebounds and a block.

"Everyone on our team can shoot, and we love to see each other make it," Hull said. "We're always driving and kicking and lifting each other up when we make it. It's a lot of fun."

"That's probably the best game Mavrick Griffin has played as a varsity basketball player," Hendrixson said. "That's what Clayton has been bringing since the summer. He's really embraced the role of scorer and senior leader."

Despite 10 first-half miscues, Elwood found itself within striking distance and trailing 28-20 at halftime.

An 11-point run by M-G — fueled by four Panthers turnovers — gave the Argylls a 16-6 lead after Hull opened the second quarter with a 3-point basket and a pair of free throws. In total, he scored eight points during the run and 10 in the first half.

That lead grew to 14 at 22-8 after 3-point baskets by Dylan Hofherr and Kelich.

But Elwood battled back before halftime. After Brandon hit a pair of free throws, Cam Gallegos drained a 3-point basket and a James Ward three-point play after a foul pulled the Panthers within single digits. Xavier Davenport scored on a rebound basket to get Elwood within six points, but Hull scored again just before halftime to send the Argylls to the break with a 28-20 lead.

The Panthers will return to action Saturday when they travel to Providence Cristo Rey while the Argylls will be home Dec. 15 for a key CIC matchup when Mississinewa comes to town.

Vanskyock, whose team dropped a two-point heartbreaker at Daleville last weekend, said his squad is no longer interested in moral victories.

"It's our first back-to-back, and we're doing it with sickness, so we'll see how that goes," he said. "I'm proud of the kids for battling, but like I told the kids, we're at the stage where battling isn't good enough. We've got to go out and win. We know we can compete with these teams. Now we've got to find a way to win these games."

Madison-Grant dominated Elwood 75-40 in the junior varsity contest as Chad Lamb led all players with 19 points. Brock Barnhart scored 13 and Luke Gilman added 12 for the Argylls while Corbin Leavell paced the Panthers with 15 points.

