Late surge helps Indiana close out non-conference schedule with win over Kennesaw State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson seemed like the only one with any fight left early in the second half against Kennesaw State on Friday night.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but KSU pulled out in front right after the officials called Woodson for a technical foul with 14:22 to go in the game.

The moment proved to be the wake up call IU needed.

Indiana (10-3; 2-0 Big Ten) closed out non-conference play with a 100-87 win over KSU. It was a 21-3 run after the technical that paved the way for the win with Malik Reneau scoring a career-high 34 points and Kaleb Banks making key contributions off the bench with 12 points.

The Hoosiers gave up a season-high 17 3-pointers in the win.

Indiana was without two starters in the game with center Kel’el Ware (illness) getting added to the injury report and point guard Xavier Johnson still battling his way back from the ankle injury he reaggravated in a win over Harvard on Nov. 26.

Ball State transfer Payton Sparks got the starting nod for Ware on Friday night.

Sparks was a fiery presence in the paint for Indiana in the second half when the game tightened up. He had a pair of emphatic put backs in the opening minutes that brought the crowd at Assembly Hall to their feet. He had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Indiana true freshman Mackenzie Mgbako set the tone on the first possession with a 3-pointer from the corner. On IU’s next possession, he hit a near identical shot to spark an early flurry of offense.

The Hoosiers made eight straight shots in the first four minutes to take a 18-8 lead while Mgbako led the team with 14 points in the first half (4 of 4 from 3-point range), but he sat out the final 4:58 before halftime and came out of the break wearing tape on his left wrist. He also played limited minutes in the second half after picking up a a pair of quick fouls.

While Sparks was the only starter without a field goal during that stretch, he made his presence felt on defense. He had a steal and had blocks on consecutive possessions that allowed IU to get out and score on the fast break.

Kennesaw State trailed by as many as 13 points in the half, but cut that lead down to 50-46 by halftime. Indiana was sloppy with the ball (nine turnovers) while the Owls went 9 of 18 from 3-point range and had 13 second-chance points off nine offensive rebounds.

Their frantic pace and free-wheeling style made for a wild first half.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Recap: Indiana basketball wins 100-87 over Kennesaw State