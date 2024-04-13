A late surge from the Gorillas in the eighth, defeated Missouri Western 11-5 to clinch the series

PITTSBURG, Ks. — After opening their series up with a 9-4 win against Missouri Western on Friday, the Pitt State Gorillas baseball squad was back in action at home Saturday afternoon for game two.

The Gorillas rallied late to take game two 11-5 over the Griffons and clinch the series. Pitt State moved to 26-14 on the season and 16-10 in the MIAA.

The Gorillas struck first on the scoreboard with a walk in the second. Then in the third inning, an error from Western allowed Pitt State to add two more runs. In the fourth, another run scored on a fielder’s choice from the Griffons. A Hayden Dyer solo home run to left field put Pitt State up 5-0 through six innings.

But, in the seventh, the Griffons hit back-to-back home runs to cut the deficit to three. The next inning Missouri Western scored three more runs to tie the game up at five and found themselves back in the ball game. However, the Gorillas regrouped in the bottom of the eighth. It all started at the top of the order when Josh Holmes was walked. Then, Blake Mozley hammered a two-run homer to take a 7-5 lead. After that, Pitt State went on to score four more runs resulting in a six-run inning.

On the mound, starter Gage Singer held the Griffons at bay allowing two hits, one walk and recorded three strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Landon Reith earned the win by getting the last five outs for the Gorillas.

Mozley went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dyer was 2-for-4, had two RBIs and scored two runs. Also, Nixon Brannan went 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

The Gorillas will return home for their series finale and try to get the sweep over Missouri Western on Sunday, April 14th at noon.

