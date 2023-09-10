Late surge carries Shane Edginton to John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational win

Sep. 10—GRAND FORKS — Before he hit the track, Shane Edginton was given a solid piece of advice from fellow late model driver Scott Ward.

"He said, 'Just relax. It's going to be one of those races where you have to be there at the end,' " said Edginton. "So I got in the car, thought about what Scott and I did just that."

That advice, along with patience and a late surge, carried Edginton to his biggest win in racing late Saturday night as the Winnipeg driver won the 92-lap feature at the John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational at River Cities Speedway, a win that paid him $9,200,

Edginton took the lead from Tyler Peterson with 13 laps to go. He had to survive one late restart but was in control as he beat Chad Becker to the flagstand by 1.802 seconds. Cole Searing, for the third-straight year, finished third.

The 17th annual Seitz race wasn't much different than the previous 16. Patience was crucial as attrition usually takes its toll over the course of 92 laps.

RCS head flagman Mike Witheril dropped the green flag at 10:48 p.m. and he waved the checkered at 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

In between the flags, three drivers held the lead — Cole Schill, Peterson and Edginton. Peterson led the most laps. He took the top spot with 60 laps to go before Edginton made up ground with the help of lapped traffic.

"I've been following Tyler around all year and I honestly thing something broke on his car," said Edginton. "He was good in clean air but when we hit lapped traffic I could maneuver a little bit better than him. He's been good all year and tough to beat wherever he goes so I think we got a little bit lucky. But you've got to have a little luck sometimes."

Edginton became the third Canadian driver to win the Seitz, joining Ricky Weiss and Aaron Turnbull.

Edginton said winning the Setitz was the ultimate win for him.

"This is my Daytona 500," he said. "I don't need to win another race again. This is the one we've always wanted to win. I've had so many people help me with my career — Don Shaw, Ricky Weiss, Brad Seng ... a lot of big names in racing have helped me along the way.

"Just to get my name on the list of Seitz winners is a huge deal to me."

Five different classes raced at RCS in conjunction with the Seitz.

One of the feature races came down to the wire and the winner stunned the field in doing so.

Hunter Carter won the 25-lap streets feature, coming from dead last in the 24-car field. On the last lap, he snuck past Cole Greseth and won by 0.052 seconds.

His win was reminiscent of a win posted by the late Setiz in the early 2000s. During a Harvest Bowl late model feature, Seitz came from dead last to take the win — one of the rare times a driver went from last to first at The Bullring.

But Carter did it. And it wasn't easy, he said. "I'm winded," he said in Victory Lane.

He started last because he missed his heat race earlier in the night because of engine problems.

Matt Sparby won the super stock feature and Matt Schow captured the Midwest modified feature.

Peterson, meanwhile, won the 30-lap modified feature just before the Seitz main event. Peterson dominated the race, winning by 3.068 seconds over Zach Johnson.

The RCS season ends next Friday, Sept. 15, with NOSA sprints headlining the night.

River Cities Speedway

Saturday's results

John Seitz Memorial Late Models

Feature — 1. Shane Edginton, 2. Chad Becker, 3. Cole Searing, 4. Cole Schill, 5. Bryce Sward, 6, Brody Troftgruben, 7. Jake Redetzke, 8. Jeff Provinzino, 9. Chad Mahder, 10. Scott Greer, 11. Jordan Tollakson, 12. Josh Skorczewski, 13. Trevor Anderson, 14. Mike Balcaen, 15. Ryan Kereluk, 17. Tyler Peterson, 18. Mike Greseth, 19. Dustin Strand, 20. Morgan Ward Grosz, 21. Brad Seng, 22. Ryan Corbett, 23. A.J. Diemel, 24. John Seng, 25, Jeff Massingill, 26. Don Shaw, 27. Lance Schill

Modifieds

Feature — 1. Tyler Peterson, 2. Zach Johnson, 3, Brock Gronwold, 4. Mike Stearns, 5. Joe Thomas

Super stocks

Feature — 1. Matt Sparby, 2. Don Shaw, 3. Jason Havel, 4. Brandon Duellman, 5. Trevor Nelson

Midwest modifieds

Feature — 1. Matt Schow, 2. Jason Halvorson, 3. Jory Berg, 4. Austin Hunter, 5. Dawson Zabel

Streets

Feature — 1. Hunter Carter, 2. Cole Greseth, 3. Kyle Anderson, 4. Wes Ramsrud, 5. Shane Swenson