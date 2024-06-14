Is the Surge in American Cycling Talent Signaling the Emergence of a New Era?

Photo illustration by Tom Messina using Getty Images

Last summer, Sepp Kuss’ triumph at La Vuelta a España was accompanied by a sea of United States flags fluttering along the Spanish roadsides, followed by a jubilant homecoming parade in Durango, Colorado.

Earlier in the 2023 season, Brandon McNulty , a talent hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, won a stage at the Giro d’Italia, and Neilson Powless —the first Native American to compete in the Tour de France —electrified audiences with his daring performances, including a memorable stint in the polka dot jersey at the French Grand Tour.

Adding to the momentum, Magnus Sheffield , from Pittsford, New York, narrowly missed a victory by sixteen seconds in this year’s Ghent-Wevelgem . And, of course, Matteo Jorgenson , whose audacious attack on the Puy de Dôme during last summer’s Tour de France catapulted him to prominence. He subsequently notched impressive victories at Paris-Nice and Dwars door Vlaanderen this spring and just last week finished in second place at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which immediately forced the question as to whether he (or Kuss) would be Visma-Lease a Bike’s GC man in this summer’s Tour de France.

All of this recent success begs the question: Are we on the precipice of an exciting new era of American cycling?

It certainly feels that way, and much of that feeling has to do with this sudden concentration of success. Sure, Chris Horner won a La Vuelta a España in 2013. But his win came at a time when few other Americans were having success at the sport’s highest level (it was also in the heat of the USADA investigation that arguably changed cycling—and the perception of U.S. cycling—forever).

Since Horner’s Vuelta win, and perhaps even before, road cycling in the U.S. has somewhat languished. A name pops up here or there, wins are few and far between, and there are hardly any iconic moments. Yet now, seemingly out of nowhere, riders like Kuss, Jorgenson, Powless, and McNulty—alongside a cadre of promising young talents—are rekindling the significance of American cycling on the global stage. According to NBC Sports cycling commentator, two-time Olympian, and longtime professional racer Christian Vande Velde , these successes are hardly an anomaly.

“This is not a flash in the pan,” Vande Velde told Bicycling. “What Matteo did at Paris-Nice, what he did last year, attacking the Puy de Dôme, Sepp Kuss, of course, Neilsen Powless winning San Sebastian, Matthew Riccitello doing well in the Giro last year, Brandon McNulty is an incredible talent, and we’re not even thinking about Riley Sheehan winning Paris-Tours as a stagiaire with Premier Tech.”

While these successes have greatly improved our nation’s reputation in the cycling world, cycling in the U.S. still has a long way to go to reach the peaks it did in past eras. The best way to achieve that is through consistency of results—constant winning.

We’re starting to see that these successes have provided major boons to our nation’s reputation in the cycling world. The United States is getting there, but it’s hardly there.

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

The 2024 season kicked off featuring thirteen U.S. American riders across the eighteen registered men’s WorldTour teams. Those are:

Larry Warbasse (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) Kevin Vermaerke (dsm-firmeninch PostNL) Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) Neilsen Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) Magnus Sheffield (INEOS Grenadiers) Andrew August (INEOS Grenadiers) Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AlUla) Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) Will Barta (Movistar) Matthew Riccitello (Premiere Tech) Luke Lamperti (Soudal Quick-Step) Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Conversely, teams such as Alpecin-Deceuninck, Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Astana Qazaqstan, BORA-hansgrohe, Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ, Intermarché-Wanty, and Bahrain Victorious do not feature a single U.S. American rider among their ranks. Digging deeper, it becomes evident that much of the recent success is concentrated within a select few of these riders. Yet, is this any different from previous high points in the United States’ cycling history?

L'Americain, Le Boss Big Tex, and... Le Eagle of Durango?

When you parse it out into three distinct phases—let’s call them the “LeMond Era,” the “Armstrong Era,” and, seeing as Sepp Kuss is our only Grand Tour winner at the moment, “The Eagle of Durango Era”—is modern American cycling in a better or worse place than it was in those golden years? Or, weirdly enough, is it kind of the same?

Jean-Yves Ruszniewski - Getty Images

Winning three Tours de France and two World Championships will put Greg LeMond at the top of the heap. But alongside him in the peloton were names like Davis Phinney, Andy Hampsten, Jeff Pierce, Bob Mionske, Todd Gogulski, and Bob Roll, all of who enjoyed successes large and small at the WorldTour level.

Like the LeMond Era, the Lance Era had some marquee U.S. American names. Riders in the late 1980s, such as Tyler Hamilton, Christian Vande Velde, Levi Leipheimer, Bobby Julich, George Hincapie, and Frankie Andreu, all enjoyed significant results in WorldTour racing.

Of course, we could discuss the fact that most of the riders from the Armstrong Era were implicated in the wide-ranging doping scandal that rocked cycling a decade back. But this isn’t a treatise on clean cycling. Regardless of the fact that those guys cheated, the successes they enjoyed gave cycling in the United States its second great era, at least at the moment. Hindsight is, as ever, twenty-twenty.

The Challenges

The connective tissue of both of those stretches and of this modern age is that we’re only talking about a small handful of riders who took the fight to the rest of the world. The might of U.S. cycling was—and remains—miniscule when put beside the monoliths that are the French, Italian, Belgian, Dutch, or even British cycling machines.

Judging by these loose metrics, it would seem that all three of these eras punched above their weight. So, what are the differences between then and now? Why did U.S. cycling feel different in the LeMond and Armstrong Eras than it does right now? And is there a way for these riders to once again capture the hearts and imaginations of their countrypeople?

What cycling in the United States lacks today—something it had in spades in generations past—is twofold.

First, a dominant domestic team. Currently, the WorldTour counts two U.S.-based teams: EF Education-EasyPost and Lidl-Trek.

Jonathan Vaughters’ Boulder, Colorado-based EF team is easy to spot in the peloton (which has more to do with their singular pink jersey-helmet combo than their firepower). Lidl-Trek’s recent success has much to do with its European stars. In fact, on the men’s WorldTour levels, these two teams count just three American riders between them: Sean Quinn and Nielsen Powless of EF and Lidl-Trek’s Quinn Simmons.

There’s just no way to compare them to the famous 7-Eleven/Motorola or United States Postal Service teams, whose collected palmarès include wins at the Tour, Giro, Vuelta, Paris-Nice, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Critérium du Dauphiné, Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour de Romandie, the Tour de Suisse, and dozens of others. Not only were those U.S. teams, they were loaded with American racers.

David Madison - Getty Images

The second is an obvious figurehead to coalesce around as U.S. cycling enjoyed in the LeMond and Lance eras.

Though the United States’s two greatest cycling exports were polar opposites when it came to their demeanor—Lance, the bold, brash rider who was distinctly American; LeMond, the demure champion who, other than his surfer-boy looks, could easily blend in with his European counterparts—there was no doubting that they were the faces of U.S. cycling in their respective eras.

Actually, strike that. At the height of their successes, Lance and LeMond were the faces of cycling around the world. They just happened to be from the U.S.

Say what you will about Lance Armstrong, most of it likely well deserved, but the simple fact is that cycling in the United States was as big as ever when Armstrong was dominating the Tour de France. The only other time it ever came close in the modern era was when Greg LeMond was doing the same.

The talent to win the biggest races obviously exists in the ranks of Americans today. But is there a rider with the same kind of moxie or a brash, brazen, and uniquely American attitude that will draw cycling fans to him like a moth to flame? Or, perhaps even better, to make cycling fans around the world hate his guts? Maybe. Maybe not. Does cycling in the U.S. need that? Maybe. Maybe not.

What the Experts Have to Say

According to Jonathan Coulter, assistant sports director of the domestic Aevolo race team, it may not.“Even if no one ends up having the star power Lance did, the depth and quality of these athletes is probably the best it’s ever been,” Coulter told Bicycling.

Neither of these two things are manufacturable, at least not in the short term. Nor am I saying that either or both of these things will galvanize this new era of success. Save Vaughters or Lidl-Trek signing every other American away from their current teams; it’s unlikely we’ll see teams like USPS or 7-Eleven/Motorola any time in the near future, if ever again.

While American cycling may lack a dominant team based here in the States, cycling on the world stage has evolved to make it easier for riders to not only be discovered, but also to find a home in European-based teams. “When LeMond was racing, it was French-speaking across the board,” says Vande Velde. “By the time I got there in ’98, everything was Italian. Now, the common language is English. So, it’s not as hard to make your way into a different organization as it used to be.”

To the second point, as the saying goes, a tiger can’t change its stripes. Kuss, Powless, McNulty, et al. simply aren’t the personalities Armstrong was. Nor should anyone want them to be. Those guys are who they are, and, just like everyone else in the world, they’re experts at that. This isn’t to say that anyone should overlook talent in favor of attitude. Nothing engenders more excitement than winning. I’d rather watch a quiet Kuss win a Grand Tour than an overbearing, American-flag-waving midpacker.

Rather, this is all to say that if that rider does exist, perhaps somewhere in the developmental ranks, the hearts and minds of American cycling fans are there for the taking.

American cyclists have always had to contend with stiff competition from cycling-strong nations like France, Italy, and the Netherlands. But today’s WorldTour is even more multinational. Slovenia has quickly become a production powerhouse thanks to Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič, and Matej Mohorič. And mountainous South American nations like Colombia and Ecuador have been churning out world-beating climbers for decades now.

The Road Ahead

Speaking of those developmental ranks I mentioned earlier, there is a new crop of American cyclists waiting at the gate for their chance to crash the party. Racers like North Carolina’s Owen Cole , who signed as a development rider with UAE Team Emirates after only one year of road-racing experience, Visma-Lease a Bike’s Colby Simmons, and the two Enzos, Hincapie and Edmonds, who are a pair of teenagers scoring huge results in the junior ranks, are just a few young Americans who have a puncher’s (puncheur’s?) chance of racing their way into the WorldTour.

“The juniors coming up right now are seeing the progress of American riders, and that’s just putting fuel on the fire,” Vande Velde said. “The pipeline is opening up again, and this is the start of something that will hopefully continue in this direction for a while.”

“The depth of Americans in this year’s Redlands Classic is as good as it has ever been,” added Jonathan Coulter, assistant director of elite domestic team Aevolo.

Vande Velde pointed to elements like Strava, through which teams and coaches can identify global talent from the comfort of their offices, Zwift racing, social media, and the fact that cycling has become so data-obsessed as a reason the proverbial pipeline has been widened. “Finding kids and seeing their power numbers, bringing them over and making sure their numbers hold water, it’s a complete game changer,” he said.

Maybe by the time they do, American cycling will have returned to the zenith it reached twice before.

You Might Also Like