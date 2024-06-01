Surf’s up! The best of Stephanie Gilmore through the years
rick suter
·2 min read
Simply Golden...
Gilmore’s surfing prowess is matched by very few throughout the sport’s history. On the ride to the top of the proverbial wave, her personality is matched by even fewer, if any at all. She’s been one of the best surfers in the professional ranks for nearly two decades, an eight-time world champ and Hall of Famer who helped continue the run of extraordinary Australians hitting the waves across the globe.
