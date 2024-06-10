Surely – Richard Keys Outlines What Erik ten Hag Should Have Done

Richard Keys has insisted that Erik ten Hag should have walked out of the Manchester United job if he wanted to preserve his self-respect.

The managerial situation at Manchester United remains unresolved with the club conducting a review of the just-concluded season.

Manchester United insist that a final decision on Ten Hag has not been made, but the club hierarchy have been meeting potential candidates who could replace the Dutchman.

It emerged recently that Sir Jim Ratcliffe met Thomas Tuchel in Monaco last week but the German is not expected to be offered the job.

A decision on Ten Hag is expected this week but Keys stressed that surely the Dutchman is aware that Ratcliffe and company are actively meeting his potential replacements without clarifying his future at the club.

He insisted if Ten Hag wanted to preserve his self-respect, he should have resigned as the Manchester United manager.

“Sunny Jim is out interviewing candidates for his job as ETH sits meekly at home waiting to discover his future.

“If he had any self-respect he’d have walked out by now.”

It is unclear whether Manchester United have settled on a preferred candidate if they decide to sack Ten Hag.