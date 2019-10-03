It sure sounds like Stefon Diggs wants out of Minnesota, and beyond that, anything's possible

Stop me if you've heard this before: A wide receiver playing with Kirk Cousins is unhappy.

Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs missed practice on Wednesday, and on Thursday, he didn't end speculation that he wants to be traded. In fact, he fueled it.

Stefon Diggs confronting questions about whether he wants to be traded. pic.twitter.com/Z7xIxOgqIp — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 3, 2019

While reports have been clear that Minnesota doesn't want to trade their star, they also can't tolerate a player skipping practice. Diggs is gifted, no doubt, and receiver is usually the one position where NFL teams tolerate a little more drama. In the last two years, Diggs has nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He's a special talent. As good as he is, however, this situation looks like it's headed to a bad ending.

On the season, Diggs only has 13 catches. He's frustrated, and he's not the only one. After the last Vikings game, Cousins apologized to receiver Adam Thielen for missing him on deep passes, an almost unheard of admission of guilt by a QB. That came after Thielen publicly complained about the lack of deep success in a loss last week. The Vikings offense this season seems entirely focused on running the ball, and when it doesn't work, the aerial attack hasn't been booming.

But to actually trade Diggs is much different than to talk about trading Diggs.

He's a 25-year-old dynamic talent under contract through 2023. He signed the five-year extension last year, but interestingly, the fully guaranteed money comes off the books after the 2019 season.

There are plenty of teams that would love to have Diggs, but the Vikings are still right in the hunt of the NFC North. It would probably take a significant package to get Diggs out of Minneapolis.

As for the Redskins, trading for Diggs doesn't seem to make a ton of sense this year. Sitting at 0-4 with a date against the Patriots approaching, the Redskins should not give any serious consideration to sending away assets.

But, and it's a huge Sir Mix-A-Lot sized butt, if things continue to spiral between the Vikes and Diggs, maybe Washington should poke around. Diggs is from the D.C.-area, played college football at Maryland, and this summer there was quite a stir when his brother psoted a picture of Diggs in a Redskins uniform to Instagram.

The price tag won't drop on Diggs, or least that seems highly unlikely, but what if the Redskins can move Trent Williams to the Vikings in exchange for Diggs? Again, this seems highly unlikely, but it would be helpful. Williams hasn't played yet this season in Washington, and there are no indications he will report anytime soon. Maybe he will play with Cousins in Minnesota. In an ironic twist, Diggs and Williams have near identical cap numbers for the 2020 season.

It's all speculation. Nobody knows. There are much better teams with higher needs for a stud WR than the Redskins. But Diggs chose not to shut down the speculation, and because of that, the rumors will keep going.

