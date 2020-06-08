It sure looks like Jalen Reagor is working out with Carson Wentz in Houston

Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor was working out on a football field in the Houston area on Monday afternoon.

Was he also getting to know his new quarterback?

The former TCU wideout posted an Instagram story on Monday morning in which he was driving through downtown Houston. Later Monday, he posted a short and intriguing video from a football field.

The video featured a man who looks a whole lot like Carson Wentz:

We're not 100% certain - only 99.9% - but, c'mon, that's Wentz.

Elsewhere in the video, it seemed like second-year wideout JJ Arcega-Whiteside might've also been in attendance:

Do we know who this guy is? Looks like JJAWto me pic.twitter.com/GmhHcYrEt7 — J.W. Tostito (@WoelAJilliams) June 8, 2020

This is peak offseason stuff right here: picking apart a grainy video on social media from a guy who has yet to play a single snap for the Eagles.

If Wentz has indeed gathered his wideouts in Houston, it would mark the second year in a row that Wentz organized a trip to Houston with the WR corps.

He did the same thing last July:

Carson Wentz once again organized a get together with some of his receivers in Houston, Texas this week



Work. Play. Bonding. Good vibes. #Leader#Eagles

🎥 @nelsonagholor pic.twitter.com/QR6c3KRFST





— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 10, 2019

During an offseason with even fewer opportunities to get to know your guys, it's cool to see (what we believe is) the Eagles' offense bonding on a field.

