It sure looks like Bailey Zappe just stole the Patriots’ starting QB job from Mac Jones

Just last year, the New England Patriots spent the No. 15 overall pick on Alabama quarterback Mack Jones.

This year, they spent a fourth-round pick on his replacement.

That may not have been the plan, but it sure looks like that’s what’s happening right now.

Zappe won both of his starts while Jones was out with an ankle injury, after a lackluster start for the offense in Jones’ return Monday night, the record-breaker from Western Kentucky took over and immediately jump-started the offense.

Jones went 3-for-6 for 13 yards and an interception before being replaced by the rookie, while Zappe finished the first half 5-for-6 for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Nobody likes to admit they missed on a first-round pick, especially this quickly, and especially at quarterback. But Bill Belichick doesn’t seem like the kind of guy to get hung up on sunk cost. His offense is clearly better with Zappe under center than Jones, and that’s all that matters right now.

The only question then becomes, do teams start calling the Pats about Jones leading up to next week’s trade deadline?

