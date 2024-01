'Sure is great to be on the 40 Acres:' Texas video appears to show Steve Sarkisian isn't heading to Alabama

Steve Sarkisian led Texas to the College Football Playoff in 2023. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian appears to be staying in Austin.

The football program posted a short video of Sarkisian to social media Friday with the caption “Just getting started” and Sarkisian subsequently tweeted the “Horns up” emoji. Sarkisian was mentioned as a candidate to replace Alabama coach Nick Saban after Saban announced his retirement Wednesday.

While the social media posts explicitly didn’t say that Sarkisian was staying in Austin like Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s post Thursday did about staying with the Ducks, they seem a pretty good indication that Sarkisian isn’t going to be Alabama’s next coach, even if you can never say never in the world of college football.

Sarkisian is a former offensive coordinator at Alabama and led Texas to its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2023. The Longhorns went 12-2 — and beat Alabama in Week 2 — as they won the Big 12 in their final season in the conference before joining the SEC.

Sarkisian has also been the head coach at Washington and USC.

Texas' post came after Seattle radio station 93.3 KJR tweeted that Washington coach Kalen DeBoer would not be making his scheduled Friday morning appearance. The station said in a subsequent post that DeBoer was unavailable because he was meeting with Washington athletic director Troy Dannen.

#Husky fans, we know you were looking forward to a visit with Coach DeBoer this morning.

Please understand that Coach DeBoer & UW Athletics are continuing to work towards a future we can all be excited about.

At this time, Coach will not be joining us this morning, but we will… pic.twitter.com/QlyhX5JZHp — 93.3 KJR (@933KJR) January 12, 2024

DeBoer was also immediately mentioned as a possible Saban successor along with Lanning and Sarkisian and was in line for a contract extension and a hefty raise before Saban’s retirement. Washington went undefeated before losing Monday night’s championship game to Michigan.