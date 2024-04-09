'For sure we’re going to rotate'

[Getty Images]

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca says he will rotate his side for tonight's trip to Millwall as he looks to manage a run of three games in seven days against relegation-threatened sides.

The Foxes returned to the Championship summit with Saturday's win over Birmingham and will face Plymouth on Friday as the title race reaches its climax.

Maresca has a near fully-fit squad at his disposal with youngsters Tom Cannon and Ben Nelson both pushing to be available after being sidelined at the weekend.

"Yeah, absolutely, for sure we’re going to make rotation," Maresca said in his pre-match news conference.

"We have three games in one week. It’s not easy. We’re going to make some rotation for sure. We’re going to try to manage a bit the energy."

Millwall themselves are just two points above the drop zone and the Italian manager is well aware of the threat posed clubs fighting for survival.

"Until the end, for us but for all the clubs, every game is important because every team is playing for some target," he added.

"When you are playing to survive, it’s always a boost. We need to be ready for Tuesday, it will be a battle for sure, with long balls and second balls.

"If we are not ready, we can struggle."