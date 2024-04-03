'I have to make sure I am ready all the time'

[Getty Images]

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Wednesday's 2-0 win against Luton:

"It really felt good for me. It was really important for me to try to put in a good performance and there's nothing better than doing that at home in front of our fans.

"For the boys who haven't played as much, it was important we put in a performance and I think we did. It shows the strength in depth of this team that players, when they come in, have to put in a performance.

"If we keep getting three points, everyone is happy. I just have to make sure I am ready all the time."