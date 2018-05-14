Supreme Court ruling opens door for legalized sports gambling nationwide

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) unconstitutional Monday, opening the door for legalized sports gambling across the nation.

The case rose through the court system when New Jersey and former Governor Chris Christie appealed a 2012 decision upholding PASPA in district court after the NCAA and all four major sports leagues filed suit following legislation to lift the Garden State’s ban on sports gambling. The Supreme Court ruled by overwhelming majority on Monday that PASPA violated the Tenth Amendment, which restricts the federal government from imposing legislation that outlaws states from enacting laws individually.

“A more direct affront to state sovereignty is not easy to imagine,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote.

Not only does Monday’s ruling allow New Jersey to collect taxes on legalized sports gambling, but other states can do so without impunity now, too, and online sports gambling websites are sure to seize on this opportunity. The practice was previously grandfathered in for Nevada under PASPA.

The case against legalized sports gambling

There are two strong arguments against this legislation — the addictive nature of sports gambling, especially among young fans, and the rampant corruption that threatens the integrity of athletics.

Neither impacts the constitutionality of PASPA. So, even as the Supreme Court abolished the law, its justices warned Congress of its important role moving forward in terms of regulating the practice.

“The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make,” Alito wrote in a 31-page brief on the court’s opinion. “Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own. Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not.”

The case for legalized sports gambling

It’s happening anyway. Get it out into the open.

This was the stance originally put forth by Christie, who argued to NBC News, “I know that we don’t know much about organized crime coming from New Jersey. But we know a little bit. And the fact is that organized crime is involved in profiting from this every day.” Legalizing it allows for regulation.

Estimates for the amount of money wagered on sports illegally in the U.S. annually ranges from the tens of billions to hundreds of billions, and a recent study by the Eilers & Krejcik Gaming research firm suggested the legalization of sports gambling could generate as much as $6 billion in annual revenue. Because the industry can now be taxed by the states legislating it, the financial windfall is untold.

