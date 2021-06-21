Supreme Court rules against NCAA in landmark antitrust case
The blockbuster ruling could change the face of college sports forever.
The high court ruled that strict limits on compensating college athletes violate U.S. antitrust law, a decision that could have broad ramifications for the future of college sports.
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the NCAA can't enforce rules limiting education-related benefits - like computers and paid internships - that colleges offer to student-athletes, a ruling that could help push changes in how the student-athletes are compensated.
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the NCAA can't limit the education-related benefits that colleges give student-athletes.
Yahoo Sports College Sports Insider Dan Wetzel explains what the Supreme Court’s ruling means for the future of “amateurism” and how it may be yet another step toward players being paid to play college athletics.
A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
Vashti Cunningham, who was 18 when she competed at the 2016 Olympics, has the No. 1 mark in the world this year.
If there is one person to blame for the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks, it’s Ben Simmons. The supposed final piece of "The Process," Simmons has become more of a liability than help for the 76ers. Simmons and Joel Embiid were supposed to lead the 76ers to the promised land. Simmons has some positive aspects of his game, such as his playmaking ability and defense, but his weaknesses are too prominent. He can't shoot and it's arguable he's afraid to shoot. He shot the ball only four
Some of the best tight ends are gathered in Nashville this week for the first Tight End University Summit. Tim Tebow is not one of the attendees. He was not invited. Tebow is trying to make the transition from quarterback to tight end with the Jaguars. 49ers tight end George Kittle and recently retired tight [more]
The Tokyo Olympic men's golf qualifiers are set, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday.
Due to the NBA's pushed-back season, the draft will be a month later than usual, on July 29. USA TODAY Sports breaks down loaded class in mock draft.
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
Garcia and Dustin Johnson highlight a handful of the world's best players who declined to compete.
David Ross immediately benched Javier Baez after his blunder on the bases.
The Washington Spirit's Kumi Yokoyama, 27, said living in the USA and Germany helped push them to publicly reveal their identity.
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
The former top-10 player has seen improvements in his game, and he and wife Allison announced life is even better with a baby on the way.
Was it the Nappy Factor? Was it all those mysterious sessions with a bomb disposal expert? Or was it, as Jon Rahm suggested “the Covid karma” that helped him make his major breakthrough in such dramatic fashion at Torrey Pines? In truth, the 26-year-old’s character is as complex as his talent is stunning. And his first major victory required all three and more. “The stars aligned,” Rahm said. The upshot is that his country at last has a US Open trophy to add to all those green jackets and claret
Some PGA Tour events struggle with dates that are a week after a major championship. Not the Travelers.
Ben Simmons' reluctance to contribute has become historically bad, and on Sunday night he made a decision that was inexcusable. By Adam Hermann