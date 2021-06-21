Supreme Court rules against NCAA in landmark antitrust case

Benzinga

If there is one person to blame for the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks, it’s Ben Simmons. The supposed final piece of "The Process," Simmons has become more of a liability than help for the 76ers. Simmons and Joel Embiid were supposed to lead the 76ers to the promised land. Simmons has some positive aspects of his game, such as his playmaking ability and defense, but his weaknesses are too prominent. He can't shoot and it's arguable he's afraid to shoot. He shot the ball only four