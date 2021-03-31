Supreme Court questions amateurism in NCAA v. Alston
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday grilled the National Collegiate Athletic Association on its bid to maintain limits on education-related compensation for student-athletes, questioning its reliance on what critics have called the sham of amateurism in college sports. During about 90 minutes of arguments in the NCAA's appeal of a lower court ruling against the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports, some of the nine justices seemed concerned that the organization could be using the cloak of amateurism to fix labor prices at an artificially low level.
Rather than evolve, the NCAA has clung to the status quo. Now it is arguing its case to the Supreme Court — and the court doesn't sound like it's buying the NCAA's same old arguments.
