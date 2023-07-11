Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas received Super Bowl ring from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

A New York Times report on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas touched on sports, specifically the NFL.

It seems Thomas has a relationship with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who gave the justice a Super Bowl ring.

Additionally, The Times reported Thomas sat in Jones’ suite when the Cowboys played in Washington.

When he served as chairman of the EEOC (Equal Opportunity Employment Commission), Thomas appeared in a public service announcement with the Cowboys, and Thomas and Jones became friends, per the report.

Thomas also received treatment as a special guest from the Miami Dolphins, flying on a team jet and once taken from practice on a helicopter. Those events were tied to Thomas’ friendship with the late Wayne Huizenga.

“I love the Dolphins,” Thomas said at one point, according to the Times. “I’m a Dolphins fan. Primarily a Cowboys fan, but a Dolphins fan also.”

