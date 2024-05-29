Supporters travelling to Stamford Bridge

Fan behaviour on the road.

Leeds United face Chelsea in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round, and we would like to thank every supporter making the journey down to Stamford Bridge for the evening kick-off.

During your trip to the capital, please always remember that we are all representing not only Leeds United Football Club, but also the city of Leeds, and we ask that you show respect to other fans, staff and players at all times.

Discriminatory language, tragedy chanting, and inappropriate gestures are not acceptable, and you could be breaking the law. The club condemns this behaviour and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination abuse of all kinds, both at home and away fixtures.

We ask that during your trip, you:

Remain in the seat you have purchased, and refrain from standing on your seats and blocking aisles in the away section.

Keep others as safe as possible at all times. There has been an increased number of accidents during pre-match and half-time concourse activities and during celebrations, please be aware of those around you at all times.

Remember that the use of pyrotechnics, flares and smoke bombs are strictly forbidden.

Further information for travelling fans can be found here.

If you have any questions relating to behaviour or incidents at away games, please email sloquestions@leedsunited.com.