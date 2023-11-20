Supporters of Argentina's New President Pack Streets for Victory Speech

Supporters of Argentina’s president-elect, Javier Milei, gathered in Buenos Aires on the night of November 19, as the libertarian outsider won a runoff by a big margin.

Milei secured 55.7 percent of the vote, against 44.3 percent for the Peronist candidate Sergio Massa.

Milei’s winning margin was the biggest since Argentina’s return of democracy, local media said.

In his victory speech, he said he would govern with three very simple premises: “a limited government that strictly complies with the commitments it has made, respect for private property, and free trade.”

Aldo Lema recorded this footage outside the Libertador Hotel in Buenos Aires, where Milei gave his victory speech.

Lema said the crowd struck him as mostly “humble people,” with a “high participation of foreigners,” and “many young people”. Credit: @AldoLema_uy via Storyful