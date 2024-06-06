Support after TT sidecar race win 'overwhelming'

Manx sidecar duo Ryan and Callum Crowe have said "nothing compares" to winning at the Isle of Man TT.

Sons of five-time TT sidecar champion Nick Crowe, the brothers took the top spot on the podium in the first Sidecar race of the 2024 event on Saturday.

The brothers from Jurby made their debut at the event in 2019 before having to wait another years to race on the Mountain Course after its cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger Callum, 24, said the support from fans since their triumph had been "overwhelming".

He and his brother Ryan, 28, will also compete in the second Sidecar race of the 2024 festival.

