Support remains critical, optimistic aspiration as we close another HS sports year | Opinion

May 28—Around Labor Day, in order to tie together a point about support, an analogy was used in this space about a fallen tree in Lake Metroparks' Girdled Road Reservation coming to rest upon a tree still standing.

Nine months later, nature has taken its course once more and blossomed for another year. That fallen tree, and many like it, continue to provide symbolism.

The last couple years, it has felt right for me to open and close my run of weekly high school sports opinion pieces on a similar optimistic chord and theme.

So we will again, revisiting that point of support as another high school sports year concludes.

When the total eclipse came through Northeast Ohio on April 8, for four minutes we were bound by our shared humanity.

There is a saying used in several realms of life about how there is more that unites us than divides us. Never could that be more evident than amid our common sense of wonder in experiencing an extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime event.

One common thread that should never leave us is on support when it's needed.

As we always do, we have navigated quite a bit.

We've discussed, through the response to state championships for Andrews Osborne boys soccer and Richmond Heights boys basketball, who lays claim to the American dream through high school sports in its smallest divisions.

We've lamented issues nationwide, from Lahainaluna returning to the gridiron after the devastating Hawaiian wildfires to club and high school affiliation in West Virginia to officials using body cameras in Washington State to incorporating javelin in Delaware.

We've had our annual dialogue about historic preservation, schedule interfaces and friendlier frozen-four times for hockey.

We've mentioned the need to further normalize female coaches for boys in high school sports and even the presence of artificial intelligence in coverage.

