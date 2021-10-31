Support pours in for Jameis Winston after injury vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that forced him to be driven off of the field on a trainer’s cart. And, upon further evaluation, the Saints ruled him out for the game entirely.

The number of Saints teammates accompanying Winston in the trainers’ tent and helping him to the cart speaks for how respected he is. And reactions on social media flooded in for support of Winston after what looked like a very serious knee injury. He’s worked hard to earn the opportunity to start for New Orleans, and no one wants to see a player hurt like this. Here’s what fans and observers had to say on Twitter:

#JameisWinston @Saints exits with apparrent left high ankle sprain. This is the specific danger wkth horse collar play. Difficult to tape/support for return. pic.twitter.com/3fHDY3biKH — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 31, 2021

Jameis Winston getting carted to Saints locker room pic.twitter.com/uyAlCzoba8 — Steve Geller (@SteveGellerWWL) October 31, 2021

You just know this game means so much more to Jameis. For that to happen, I'm sick for him. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 31, 2021

The defender would be in jail if tom Brady was tackled the way jameis winston was pic.twitter.com/pGrkz1YdJb — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 31, 2021

#Saints QB Jameis Winston carted off the field now. Winston got hurt following the Devin White horse collar tackle. After taking a few steps he fell to the ground while being assisted by the staff. Spent some time in medical tent with multiple teammates checking on him. pic.twitter.com/oIWxbOJriR — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 31, 2021

Jameis don’t deserve this man he was playing good ball. This sucks. — Weric Way (@EricRayweather) October 31, 2021

Saints QB Jameis Winston rides a cart back to the locker room — hugs from teammates, including Michael Thomas, who is on the sideline in street clothes. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 31, 2021

Jameis Winston was helped off the field and was carted back to the locker room after an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/yysAUMQiFg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2021

Watching @Jaboowins get carted off against his old team is just brutal. Football can be so cruel sometimes. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 31, 2021

Win this game for Jameis he got so much love for this team and city — Yellowflash.of_BR⚡️ (@BellKaleb) October 31, 2021

Hope Jameis injury is not as bad as feared. As much as I don’t think he’s been great so far, he waited a year & he’s worked his socks off for the chance to be the #Saints QB. I respect that a lot. He got Smith back last wk, he just got Ingram & hasn’t even played with MT yet 🙏🏼⚜️ — Luke Sheekey (@LukeSheekey) October 31, 2021

We love you @Jaboowins ❤️ — Jameis Szn (@jameisszn) October 31, 2021

Really hope Jameis is okay. Not fair. 🙏🏻 he will be back stronger #whodat — John (@deltadude10) October 31, 2021

Not Jameis 😫 — MENACE! (@weareamenace) October 31, 2021

