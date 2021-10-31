Breaking News:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) ruled out for Sunday night game vs. Vikings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Support pours in for Jameis Winston after injury vs. Buccaneers

John Sigler
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that forced him to be driven off of the field on a trainer’s cart. And, upon further evaluation, the Saints ruled him out for the game entirely.

The number of Saints teammates accompanying Winston in the trainers’ tent and helping him to the cart speaks for how respected he is. And reactions on social media flooded in for support of Winston after what looked like a very serious knee injury. He’s worked hard to earn the opportunity to start for New Orleans, and no one wants to see a player hurt like this. Here’s what fans and observers had to say on Twitter:

1

1

Recommended Stories