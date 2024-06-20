Support from Bellingham's hometown booming despite draw

"Na na na na na na na na na na na, we've got Bellingham, Bellingham, we've got Bellingham."

The chants booming out of Stourbridge FC, where it all began for a young Jude Bellingham, would have been hard not to hear in the town on Thursday evening.

The team's under-11s piled into its clubhouse to watch England take on Denmark, along with 160 others.

It started off quite positive at Stourbridge FC [BBC]

The youngsters celebrate England's first goal [BBC]

The pre-match excitement was electric as their heroes took to the pitch.

After a lacklustre second half, their enthusiasm didn't wain and 'Come on England' chants were still booming from their corner of the clubhouse.

Despite being held to a 1-1draw, the youngsters at the club, all of whom want to be "Galacticos" like their hero, were not too downhearted at full time.

The national anthem got the boys on their feet [BBC]

Ollie Watkins' chance on goal got the youngsters on their feet [BBC]

Harry, who plays in the club's under-11s team, said he still has hope for England's next fixture against Slovenia on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old said: "The first half was alright then it dropped off. Gareth Southgate needs to take some risks."

Sitting alongside his brother Toby in an area set up just for the youngsters to watch from, the atmosphere and excitement was electric to begin with.

The 12-year-old added: "They dominated in the second half. I feel let down. I think we should have battered them."

Mum Emily said Bellingham had been a big influence on her football-mad boys.

"They look up to people and look for familiarity so it is an inspiration for them. It is important that children have got that and goals and aspirations."

Brothers Harry and Toby look up to Jude Bellingham [BBC]

Emily says Stourbridge FC has a great atmosphere and is a family-friendly place to watch England [BBC]

Darryl Knights said it's great to have an England star from the town [BBC]

Darryl Knight, head of youth development at the club, said: "Jude is a local hero to all our young players. All our juniors are here with their England shirts on with Bellingham on the back.

"It's amazing to have such a talented player born and raised locally."

The man of the moment adorns the walls at the clubhouse [BBC]

