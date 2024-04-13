Supertri E World Triathlon Championships: GB's Beth Potter wins title in London

Great Britain's Beth Potter secured a second world title in seven months by winning the supertri E World Triathlon Championships in London on Saturday.

Potter, 32, beat world number one Cassandre Beaugrand at the indoor event.

Katie Zaferes of the United States finished third at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's London Aquatics Centre.

Potter won her maiden women's World Triathlon Championship Series title in September in Spain.

Now her 2024 campaign has got off to a positive start, with bigger targets on the horizon.

The London event saw competitors cycle on static bikes, run on treadmills and swim in a 50-metre pool.

"It was my season opener today and I didn't really know where my form was at, but I'm really happy today to take the win," said the Scot.

The women's final featured 10 athletes competing over three stages, each of which consisted of 200m of swimming, 4km of cycling and 1km of running.

Potter completed the stages in 11 minutes 53 seconds, 12mins 09secs and 12mins 07secs.

Potter and Frenchwoman Beaugrand have both qualified for the Paris Olympics and are among favourites to take gold in the triathlon this summer.

World number two Potter added: "It's early season and I haven't raced and everyone else has now, so I wasn't sure where I was going to be at.

"I haven't done a lot of short running - I've been focusing on the longer stuff."