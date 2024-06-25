Superstitious Tedesco set to avoid singing Belgian anthem in key game

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco is pictured before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E soccer match between Belgium and Romania at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has joked he will refrain from singing the country's anthem before Wednesday's Group E decider against Ukraine - but not because he was born in Italy and grew up near match venue Stuttgart.

Instead, it brings him bad luck.

"I sung it once and we lost," Tedesco told a news conference on Tuesday in reference to the 1-0 defeat by Slovakia in their group opener.

That was his first loss in 16 competitive games since taking over from now Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, who was also not Belgian but Spanish.

"I would be lying if I said this was just another stadium to me and just a normal environment. It is something special," he acknowledged.

Tedesco started out his coaching career in the youth department of VFB Stuttgart.

Family and friends from the area will be inside the Stuttgart stadium on Wednesday as Belgium look for a win to top a group where all teams are currently on three points.