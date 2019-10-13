Earlier this season Nationals skipper Davey Martinez referenced The Office when speaking about superstitions.

The quote: "I'm not superstitious, I'm just a little stitious."

Well, when Washington beat St. Louis in Game 2 of the NLCS on Saturday, it seemed the manager may be a little more than just "stitious."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Not including their Wild Card win, every game the Nationals have won in the postseason this year has come when they've worn their navy blue threads.

Nationals are wearing the navy blue jerseys again. They're 2-0 this postseason in them. As Davey Martinez said earlier this year: "I'm not superstitious. I'm a little stitious." — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) October 10, 2019

NLDS Game 2: navy blue. NLDS Games 4 and 5: navy blue. NLCS Games 1 and 2: navy blue yet again.

Baseball is a sport know for superstitions. A lot of it has to do with routine, especially in a long season, and a lot has to do with maintaining traditions.

When Martinez accidentally shaved his playoff beard before the Wild Card game, he said he "screwed up." Those words had two meanings: Martinez actually messed up shaving (the guard on his clippers wasn't on right, which he hadn't realized until after he started shaving, so he had to trim the beard a little more than intended), and he messed up with regards to baseball superstition.

It's likely the Nationals will do whatever they can to continue to sport the navy blue jerseys until they lose. Then, maybe they'll flip back to the all-white jerseys they wore when they beat the Brewers and secured a divisional series bid.

Anything is possible, after all this is postseason baseball.

Story continues

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Superstitious Nationals keep blues away, win streak alive with navy blue jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington