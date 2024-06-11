Superstitious Martin Kaymer returns to Pinehurst for U.S. Open

PINEHURST, N.C. – Martin Kaymer made his first trip back to Pinehurst since he won the 2014 U.S. Open on the iconic layout with a mixture of good vibes and genuine confusion.

“Obviously coming here with all those good memories, when I played today it felt like I left yesterday,” Kaymer said before adding, “To be honest, I was a little bit overwhelmed this morning when I played the first four or five holes. I said to my caddie, ‘Has it been that hard 10 years ago?’”

Kaymer only made it look effortless in 2014 on his way to an eight-stroke victory, and it was understandable that he was a little confused based on player reaction to how the No. 2 course will play this week. Increasingly firm and fast conditions combined with greens that have grown more severe over the last decade have many players bracing for a legitimate test.

“It was very hard and very tight around the greens. It was fairly easy to use a Texas wedge back then. Right now it's a little bit more tricky because the ball bounces a little bit more around the greens,” said Kaymer, who is playing his last championship on the 10-year exemption he earned at Pinehurst in ’14. “I found it really hard the way the golf course played today, and as you mentioned, especially around the greens. To make up-and-downs it's going to be a good challenge.”

Although the course feels different the German said there is one part of this week’s championship that is familiar.

“I also made sure I stayed in the same hotel room that I stayed 10 years ago. I don't know if it helps. It cannot hurt, I guess. I'm a little bit superstitious when it comes down to that,” he smiled.