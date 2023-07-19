Superstars will give Raiders a chance for success moving forward

We are entering Year 2 of the Josh McDaniels era and on paper, it doesn’t feel like the Raiders are any closer to Super Bowl contention than when he was hired. In fact, they are further away as they made the playoffs in 2021 before he was hired.

However, not all hope is lost in Las Vegas. In a recent article by ESPN, they projected all 32 teams going into the next three seasons. The Raiders came in at No. 29 on the list as the site worries about their coaching staff and the quarterback situation moving ahead in the future.

But one of the reasons they remain somewhat optimistic about the Raiders is due to their overwhelming amount of top-end talent. Here is a snippet of what they had to say about the team moving forward and why you should have some hope for this roster:

The defense underperformed last year, but Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby form one of the most exciting pass-rush tandems in the league when they’re both on their games. The Raiders also still have Davante Adams, who makes a case as the best wide receiver in the league.

The Raiders have a team that is star-studded, especially when you include Josh Jacobs and Kolton Miller. Having elite players at important positions like WR, LT, and EDGE is very important for sustaining success in the NFL.

The only question is do the Raiders have enough depth at other positions? They really need a few players to step up at defensive tackle and cornerback if the team wants to compete in 2023. Otherwise, they are just wasting their elite talent.

