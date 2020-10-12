Superstar mare Enable retired after stellar career

Record-breaking mare Enable has been retired from racing a week after coming up short in her bid to win a historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The six-year-old, ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden, won a record-breaking third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

But after finishing second at the Arc in Paris last year she could only manage sixth place on October 4, with wet conditions hampering her chances.

A potential swansong on British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday had been mooted but a statement from Prince Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte operation confirmed her career was over.

She retires from a 19-race career, spanning five seasons, with 15 wins, including 11 Group-One victories and record earnings for a European-trained horse of £10.7 million ($14 million).

Juddmonte said Enable would begin a breeding career next year and her first partner would be leading stallion Kingman.

Racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said the horse had "brought so much joy to everyone who has been involved with her".

"In her, Frankie found a willing partner to execute her ability on the racecourse," he said. "Her CV withstands the closest of inspections. Very few can match what she has given to racing."

Gosden said Enable had "retired happy and sound after an extraordinary career".

"Her daily presence has been a joy and her record in Group Ones... is a marvel and unprecedented," he added.

