Superspeedway Streaks

Streaks are difficult to create and maintain on carburetor-restricted superspeedways. In addition to all the unknowns on other track types, the specter of a 'Big One' crash and the capriciousness of the drat combine to make events at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway among the least predictable.

When drivers can amass a streak, it is notable.

It may be as simple as Fate smiling on them for a while, only to withhold affection just as soon as players and bettors begin to take notice, or it may be they have developed a sixth sense of what is about to happen. Streaks are not necessarily predictive, but they are one more piece of the puzzle that needs to be considered when NASCAR rolls onto the wild card tracks.

The most impressive streak in the past five years belongs to Denny Hamlin. From the fall Talladega race through last year's Daytona 500, he scored six consecutive top-fives that included a pair of wins. One of these came in the 2020 Daytona 500 and it kicked off a season that made him one of the favorites on a weekly basis. Hamlin's streak came to a crashing halt – literally – at Talladega 1 last spring, but he may have rekindled his momentum with a seventh on that same track in the fall.

Hamlin has been particularly strong in the 500 with a current streak of four top-fives and seven such finishes in his last eight attempts. Three of these were wins.

It appeared Chase Elliott was prepared to start a rival top-five streak at the end of the 2020 season. He earned back-to-back top-fives in the second races at both Daytona and Talladega and came within a bumper of winning the 2021 Daytona 500. Talladega was not kind to him in 2021, but he scored an eighth-place finish in the Coke Zero 400 last year and now has three consecutive top-10s at Daytona. Elliott is the only driver to sweep the top-10 last year.

AJ Allmendinger has four consecutive Daytona top-10s entering this week, but one must go all the way back to the 2017 Daytona 500 to see the start of this streak. To keep his string going, 'Dinger is going to have to keep his nose clean in his qualification race on Thursday.

Allmendinger's teammate, Justin Haley has been running at the end of all three of his Daytona starts and has one win and another top-10 to show for it.

Kyle Larson has experienced hard luck on several occasions at Daytona, but he's finished in the top 10 in his last three attempts in the Great American Race.

Joey Logano had a five-year streak of Daytona 500 finishes sixth or better, but he's crashed out of his last two attempts.

While Elliott was the only one to do it last year, three drivers swept the top 10 at Daytona in 2020. One of these was Hamlin, as already notes, but Ryan Blaney was a close competitor with a second-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a sixth in the summertime showdown. His luck ran out last February when he was involved in an accident, but he won the Coke Zero 400 to give him three top-10s in his last four attempts.

Chris Buescher is not necessarily the first driver one considers on a weekly basis, but the draft is a great equalizer. He swept the top 10 in 2020 and the top-five at Daytona in 2018. He crashed out the 500 last year and was disqualified after finishing second in the August race.

There is an adage in racing that say in order to finish first a driver must first finish. Kevin Harvick has been on the lead lap in his last 11 carburetor-restricted superspeedway races. Unfortunately four of these finishes were 15th or worse.

Of course, not all streaks are good.

Kyle Busch has failed to finish his last four attempts at Daytona, although his misfortune last spring came late enough in the 500 to score him 14th. He wasn't as lucky in the last two Coke Zero 400s with mid-30s finishes, however, and he lost an engine in the 2020 Daytona 500.

Daniel Suarez has had much worse luck. In his seven starts at Daytona, he has crashed and failed to finish in all but one race. In 2020, he didn’t even get into the show after suffering a late-race incident in his qualification race. Suarez has never been running at the end of a Daytona 500 and his best result was a 29th in his first attempt in 2017.

Brad Keselowski has failed to finish eight of his last 10 Daytona races because of crash damage. In the two races in which he was running at the end, he finished 10th in the 2020 Coke Zero 400 and 12th in the 2019 Daytona 500. Keselowski's last five 500 attempts have all been marred by crash damage.

If Kaz Grala makes it into the show, he will probably be a little nervous. He has two starts on this track and both ended on the hook.

